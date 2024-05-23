Secure Treasures, Ensure Peace: The FBI & HSI's Fight Against Illicit Trafficking of Art and Heritage - May 23, 6 p.m. (reception immediately following)





As the illicit trafficking of art and cultural heritage, both domestically and internationally, continues to grow and poses a threat to the preservation of heritage and culture, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agencies have taken an active role to safeguard humanity’s heritage. In this presentation, a special agent from the FBI and a senior advisor from HSI will come together to discuss the complexities of this national and international crime and its evolvement and how it potentially endangers the preservation of cultural heritage, national security, and world peace. Additionally, the talk supports academic interests in diverse fields such as heritage and museum science, anthropology, history, international relations, and law.

Special Agent Randolph “Randy” J. Deaton IV

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

National Art Crime Team

Senior Resident Agent, FBI New Orleans Field Office

Senior Advisor Mary E. Cook

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities Program (CPAA)