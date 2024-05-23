The theme for this 'Art of Seeing' is The Women of Diamond M. The collection of Diamond M is vast and illustrates the development of Western American narratives. In this new curation, curator Tracee Robertson focuses on the stories and artworks of the women included in the Diamond M collection. Join us as we celebrate the opening of this new exhibition.





About Art of Seeing:

Science proves art is good for us, but do you find yourself saying "I just don't get it?"

The Museum of Texas Tech University gets YOU! Art is how you look at it, literally. Let the Helen DeVitt Jones Curator of Art Tracee Robertson show you an easy and rewarding way to look closely at works of art and find meaning personal to you. In this process, you'll build observation and communication skills and learn more about yourself.