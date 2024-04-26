Student Business Services is looking for Freshmen and Sophomores for long term student assistant positions (2-4 years) starting immediately. As a Student Assistant, you will work 20 hours a week assisting students and parents with billing questions over the phone and in person. Student Assistants are required to work according to the TTU staff calendar, such as during summers, spring break and part of the winter holidays. Must be available to work during the summer and Fall move-in! You will have official holidays off and can plan vacations/time off accordingly. Please visit the Student Employment website at https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/ . You will need to submit your resume and class schedule for the position below:

Job ID: 5847 & 5846 Posted:

4/26/2024



Originator:

Sarah Woody



Email:

sarah.woody@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Business Services





