The Office of Research & Innovation at Texas Tech University is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Unit Manager at the Experimental Sciences I and II Buildings. The ESB I and II are muti-disciplinary research buildings that includes flexible laboratory, office, and meeting spaces.

The Unit Manager will be responsible for coordinating the daily operations of the buildings. This position works under the direction of the Director, Research Facilities in the Office of Research & Innovation to support the faculty, staff and students in the buildings. The successful candidate will possess excellent customer service and problem-solving skills and will be able to work with various TTU departments to resolve building related issues. While the working hours for this position are typically 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday, the Unit Manager should be available to respond to after-hours emergency calls when such occurrences arise. The Unit Manager will also be expected to assist other Unit Mangers at various OR&I managed facilities as needed.



The essential duties of this position include, but are not limited to, the following:

Coordinates work orders and repairs for the ESB I and II and other Office of Research & Innovation managed facilities.

Oversees and coordinates with various entities (FP&C, contractors, etc.) regarding in-house construction and renovation projects as delegated by the Director, Research Facilities Infrastructure.

Ensures efficient coordination of efforts between the OR&I research facilities and other units on campus.

Oversees the maintenance and repair of all audio-visual equipment at OR&I research facilities.

Coordinates with the building occupants to identify concerns regarding the OR&I research facilities. Responds to issues promptly in order to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Coordinates with Environmental Health and Safety and the University Police department to ensure safe and productive research space.

Completes monthly AED checks. Manages testing and training of autoclaves located within OR&I managed facilities. Works with TTU EH&S to maintain records of autoclave usage and repairs in accordance with State of Texas standards.

Serve as a point of contact for OR&I research facilities with the Director is unavailable. Assists the Director with special projects as needed.

Receives packages and incoming mail.

Schedules conference room usage and handles other meeting related functions.

Assists the Director with purchasing supplies related to research facilities operations.

Posted:

5/1/2024



Originator:

Rachel K White



Email:

Rachel.K.White@ttu.edu



Department:

Research Operations





