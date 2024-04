Raider Welcome events are set to help students experience what services and programs we have for them! This is a great way to connect students to campus, and we advertise these events across campus. Join in on the fun by planning an event and help welcome students to Texas Tech. To submit an event, or to learn more about hosting an event, visit our "Host an Event" page at www.raiderwelcome.ttu.edu. Posted:

4/26/2024



Originator:

Student Engagement



Email:

phrenner@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment