Looking for a camp for your 13-15 year old future Red Raider? Look no further! The Future Red Raider Strength and Conditioning camp, July 22nd-26th from 8am-12pm, is a 5-day, 4 hour a day camp that includes mobility, strength, agility, nutrition information and fun for kids aged 13-15. The Future Red Raider camp is coached by certified personal trainers and coaches to help your future red raider get the most out of the one week camp. It is important that each camper bring a water bottle each day as the facility has water refill stations. A light snack will be provided during the nutrition info session portion of the camp. A swim suit will be require for Wednesday, July 24th as the campers will participate in water recovery as part of their training. Please email Brittany Doak at bdoak@ttu.edu with any questions you may have.