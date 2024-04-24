United Future Leaders (UFL) is a youth leadership development program. Our work with area schools and nonprofits allow us to impact youth and formulate best practices for practitioners. This position supports programming for leadership conferences serving eighth-grade girls. The conference is a one-of-a-kind experience and we will host two conferences this summer. This a paid position. · Assist with planning, preparation, and implementation of curriculum for two conferences. · Clerical tasks · Daily preparation for conference needs · Reliable vehicle transportation · Pass background check · Positive attitude and growth mindset · Good work ethic & adaptable · Interested in growing as a leader and teaching leadership · Self-starter & problem-solver Contact CiCi Nunez to apply: cici.nunez@ttu.edu Posted:

4/24/2024



Originator:

Cecilia Nunez



Email:

cici.nunez@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for Adolescent Resiliency





