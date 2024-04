Interested in Study Abroad but not sure where to start?

Students must meet the criteria below: - have not started the study abroad process before - have not studied abroad before - be interested in studying abroad for the Spring 2025 or Summer 2025 term - have access to zoom

Student show are interested should email the Assistant Director at bethany.kuwitzky@ttu.edu.

Thank you in advance! Posted:

4/29/2024



Originator:

Bethany Kuwitzky



Email:

bethany.kuwitzky@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Departmental