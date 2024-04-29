Attention Texas Tech Employees!

Exciting news for all Texas Tech University staff members! Did you know that by completing your GED, you could be eligible for a permanent increase of $500? Yes, you read that right!





Texas Tech University and TTU K-12, our renowned online school district, have secured funding from the U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). We're thrilled to share a groundbreaking statewide distance education pilot program aimed at assisting adult learners in completing their high school diploma or GED.





Through a partnership between TTU, TWC, and TEA, adult students taking part in the program who want to sit for their GED exam will be given GED testing waivers upon completion of the GED preparation program, so the test is at little to no cost to them.





As part of this initiative, we're offering FREE high school classes and GED test preparation sessions to adult students across Texas who are eager to achieve their educational goals. Whether you're aiming to obtain your diploma or earn your GED, we're here to support you every step of the way.





Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your skills and qualifications while also securing a financial boost! Learn more about the program and how to get started by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/k12/adult/ . Invest in your future today with Texas Tech University and TTU K-12!



