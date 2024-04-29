TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Campus Access and Engagement Scholarships

We are pleased to announce the launch of Campus Access and Engagement Scholarships. Click on the link below to view more information. Thank you!

https://ttumain.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1937199

  • Scholarship Application Form, Due Friday, May 10th, 2024 at 11:59pm

    To be considered for the scholarship opportunities listed below, the following criteria must be met:

    1. Completed scholarship application;

    2. Two letters of recommendation from college faculty and/or staff, or community leaders familiar with your academic work, campus involvement, interests, and community service participation; and

    3. Typed essay (500 word max.) explaining your interest and involvement in matters related to access, opportunity, community engagement, leadership, and/or and academic achievements at the collegiate level.

    Scholarships Available:

    Student Success Scholarship- $1,000 per semester

    Eligibility:

    • Sophomore, Junior, or Senior (at time of application)
    • Enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours
    • Minimum 2.7 GPA

    Multicultural Scholarship- $500 per semester

    Eligibility:

    • Undergraduate student
    • Texas resident
    • First-Generation college student
    • Financial need
    • Completed minimum 12 semester credit hours
    • Minimum 2.0 GPA

    Bidel Aguero Endowment Scholarship- $250 per semester

    Eligibility:

    • Undergraduate or graduate student
    • High-school graduate within a 50-mile radius of Lubbock
    • U.S. citizen
    • Minimum 2.0 GPA
    • Enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University
    • Financial need considered but not required
    • Preference given to students majoring in a business related field

    National Registry Scholarship- $500 per semester

    Eligibility:

    • First-Generation college student
    • Underrepresented student groups
    • Question for essay: Aspiration to become members of the professoriate

    TJ Bobbie Patterson Scholarship- $500 per semester

    Eligibility:

    • Financial need considered
    • High academic achievement demonstrated
    • Community service

    Lubbock National Bank Success Scholarship- $500 per semester

    Eligibility:

    • Financial need
    • Lubbock County resident, U.S. citizen or resident
    • Graduate of high school in Lubbock County
    • One or both parents reside in Lubbock County
    • Transfer student from two-year community college with at least 12 credits


    If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Denise Y. Garcia in the office of Campus Access and Engagement at denise.y.garcia@ttu.edu or at 806-834-7346
Posted:
4/29/2024

Originator:
Denise Garcia

Email:
Denise.Y.Garcia@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Faculty Staff Support


Categories