Scholarship Application Form, Due Friday, May 10th, 2024 at 11:59pm
To be considered for the scholarship opportunities listed below, the following criteria must be met:
1. Completed scholarship application;
2. Two letters of recommendation from college faculty and/or staff, or community leaders familiar with your academic work, campus involvement, interests, and community service participation; and
3. Typed essay (500 word max.) explaining your interest and involvement in matters related to access, opportunity, community engagement, leadership, and/or and academic achievements at the collegiate level.
Scholarships Available:
Student Success Scholarship- $1,000 per semester
Eligibility:
- Sophomore, Junior, or Senior (at time of application)
- Enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours
- Minimum 2.7 GPA
Multicultural Scholarship- $500 per semester
Eligibility:
- Undergraduate student
- Texas resident
- First-Generation college student
- Financial need
- Completed minimum 12 semester credit hours
- Minimum 2.0 GPA
Bidel Aguero Endowment Scholarship- $250 per semester
Eligibility:
- Undergraduate or graduate student
- High-school graduate within a 50-mile radius of Lubbock
- U.S. citizen
- Minimum 2.0 GPA
- Enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University
- Financial need considered but not required
- Preference given to students majoring in a business related field
National Registry Scholarship- $500 per semester
Eligibility:
- First-Generation college student
- Underrepresented student groups
- Question for essay: Aspiration to become members of the professoriate
TJ Bobbie Patterson Scholarship- $500 per semester
Eligibility:
- Financial need considered
- High academic achievement demonstrated
- Community service
Lubbock National Bank Success Scholarship- $500 per semester
Eligibility:
- Financial need
- Lubbock County resident, U.S. citizen or resident
- Graduate of high school in Lubbock County
- One or both parents reside in Lubbock County
- Transfer student from two-year community college with at least 12 credits
If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Denise Y. Garcia in the office of Campus Access and Engagement at denise.y.garcia@ttu.edu or at 806-834-7346