Texas Tech School of Art and The Museum of Texas Tech University present: Phonotrope Animation Technique with Aldo Murillo

This workshop will empower you to delve into a distinctive and creative method of breathing life into your drawings. By blending art, music, and technology, you will master the art of crafting astonishing animations that spring into motion before your very eyes.

The Phonotrope Animation Technique workshop is thoughtfully designed to provide participants with a comprehensive introduction to the captivating world of animation. Throughout this dynamic session, attendees will not only gain insights into the history and concepts underpinning the Phonotrope but also embark on an intricate journey of crafting their own unique animations.

This experiential workshop seeks to empower participants to explore their artistic instincts while embracing the technological facets that make animation a truly mesmerizing art form.

About the Artist: Professor Aldo Murillo is an Assistant Professor at the prestige Tecnológico de Monterrey, Querétaro, México (Education Program Coordinator). He specialized in UX Design (product design and research), Motion Graphics Design (physics, patters, and visual design), Animation, and Visual Effects.

Choose your Date: Wednesday, May 8 or Friday, May 10, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Location: The Museum of Texas Tech University

Open to all ages (recommended for ages 5+)

Cost: FREE but must register. Space is limited to 25 participants.

Registration:

· Send email to: Francisco.ortega@ttu.edu

· Include “register me for Phonotrope workshop” in the subject.

· Your Full Name (main contact of the registrant)

· Number of additional attendees (provide full name of additional attendees as a certificate of completion will be presented at the end of the workshop)

· Indicate preferred Day: Wednesday (May 8th) or Friday (May 10th)









Attendees will receive an email confirmation.





Support for this activity comes from the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, the School of Art at TTU; and the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the TTU School of Art.