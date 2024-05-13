Texas high school students become Red Raiders for a week during the School of Art Pre-College Immersion Program. Be a MAKER, THINKER and DOER!





The School of Art Pre-College Immersion Program offers high school students an immersive college experience in the Fine Arts. During this weeklong program, students will experience first-hand what it means to be a Red Raider studying the Fine Arts. Students will live in the dorms, participate in extracurricular art activities and take various Fine Art workshops, all in an atmosphere of university instruction. Our workshops offer students opportunities to learn new art making techniques through multiple mediums, taught by talented TTU artists. Students will become connected to current professional insights regarding the vibrant opportunities available to future professionals working in the Fine Arts industry.





Dates: June 24-28, 2024 (Registration Deadline is May 31st)

Location: School of Art 2D and 3D buildings on the TTU campus in Lubbock, Texas

Ages: open to all incoming 9th - 12th grades students

Cost: $750; this includes all classes, materials, dorms, meals, snacks and after hours activities

Areas of Concentration: RISO (digital printmaking), Sculpture, Digital Painting and Photography





Visit depts.ttu.edu/art/programs/outreach/pre-college-immersion.php for more information and registration forms.