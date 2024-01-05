Responsibilities will include: Social Media Management: Develop and implement social media strategies to enhance the Small Business Development Center's online presence.

Create engaging content across multiple platforms, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Podcast Management:

Coordinate the production of podcasts, including scheduling guests, conducting interviews, and editing episodes for publication.

Manage distribution channels and promote podcast episodes to maximize reach and engagement. Newsletter Distribution: Podcast Management:Newsletter Distribution: Assist in the creation and distribution of internal and legislative newsletters to keep clients and stakeholders informed. Marketing Materials: Marketing Materials: Design marketing materials such as flyers, brochures, promotional graphics, and more to support SBDC initiatives and events.

Ensure consistency and guidelines in branding and messaging across all marketing collateral. Event Support: Event Support: Provide logistical support in planning and executing SBDC events, workshops, and more,

Assist in promoting events through various channels to drive attendance. Qualifications: Qualifications: Currently enrolled as a TTU student, preferably majoring in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.

Must be eligible for work-study.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Proficiency in social media platforms.

Creativity and the ability to generate innovative ideas.

Familiarity with editing software is a plus. Posted:

5/1/2024



Originator:

Layke Holmes



Email:

Layke.Holmes@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

