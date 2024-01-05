Responsibilities will include:
Social Media Management:
- Develop and implement social media strategies to enhance the Small Business Development Center's online presence.
- Create engaging content across multiple platforms, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Podcast Management:
- Coordinate the production of podcasts, including scheduling guests, conducting interviews, and editing episodes for publication.
- Manage distribution channels and promote podcast episodes to maximize reach and engagement.
Newsletter Distribution:
- Assist in the creation and distribution of internal and legislative newsletters to keep clients and stakeholders informed.
Marketing Materials:
- Design marketing materials such as flyers, brochures, promotional graphics, and more to support SBDC initiatives and events.
- Ensure consistency and guidelines in branding and messaging across all marketing collateral.
Event Support:
- Provide logistical support in planning and executing SBDC events, workshops, and more,
- Assist in promoting events through various channels to drive attendance.
Qualifications:
- Currently enrolled as a TTU student, preferably majoring in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
- Must be eligible for work-study.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Proficiency in social media platforms.
- Creativity and the ability to generate innovative ideas.
- Familiarity with editing software is a plus.