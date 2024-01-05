TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Marketing Student Assistant for the Northwest Texas SBDC
Responsibilities will include:
Social Media Management: 
  • Develop and implement social media strategies to enhance the Small Business Development Center's online presence.
  • Create engaging content across multiple platforms, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Podcast Management:
  • Coordinate the production of podcasts, including scheduling guests, conducting interviews, and editing episodes for publication.
  • Manage distribution channels and promote podcast episodes to maximize reach and engagement. 
Newsletter Distribution: 
  • Assist in the creation and distribution of internal and legislative newsletters to keep clients and stakeholders informed.
Marketing Materials: 
  • Design marketing materials such as flyers, brochures, promotional graphics, and more to support SBDC initiatives and events.
  • Ensure consistency and guidelines in branding and messaging across all marketing collateral.
Event Support: 
  • Provide logistical support in planning and executing SBDC events, workshops, and more,
  • Assist in promoting events through various channels to drive attendance.
Qualifications:
  • Currently enrolled as a TTU student, preferably majoring in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
  • Must be eligible for work-study.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Proficiency in social media platforms.
  • Creativity and the ability to generate innovative ideas.
  • Familiarity with editing software is a plus.
Posted:
5/1/2024

Originator:
Layke Holmes

Email:
Layke.Holmes@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


