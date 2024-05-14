The TTU Plaza Building will be closed for renovations from May 10th through July 1st. During this time period, all transactions which are normally conducted with Cash and Credit Management Services should instead take place in Room 333 of the 3rd floor of West Hall.

Please make a note of this temporary change. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we thank you for your patience and understanding during the Plaza Building renovations.

If you have any questions, please contact the Cash and Credit Management Services at cash.credit.management@ttu.edu.