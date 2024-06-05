Scholarship Application Form, Due Friday, May 10th, 2024 at 11:59pm

To be considered for the scholarship opportunities listed below, the following criteria must be met:

1. Completed scholarship application;

2. Two letters of recommendation from college faculty and/or staff, or community leaders familiar with your academic work, campus involvement, interests, and community service participation; and

3. Typed essay (500 word max.) explaining your interest and involvement in matters related to access, opportunity, community engagement, leadership, and/or and academic achievements at the collegiate level.

Scholarships Available:

Student Success Scholarship- $1,000 per semester

Eligibility:

Sophomore, Junior, or Senior (at time of application)

Enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours

Minimum 2.7 GPA

Multicultural Scholarship- $500 per semester

Eligibility:

Undergraduate student

Texas resident

First-Generation college student

Financial need

Completed minimum 12 semester credit hours

Minimum 2.0 GPA

Bidel Aguero Endowment Scholarship- $250 per semester

Eligibility:

Undergraduate or graduate student

High-school graduate within a 50-mile radius of Lubbock

U.S. citizen

Minimum 2.0 GPA

Enrolled full-time at Texas Tech University

Financial need considered but not required

Preference given to students majoring in a business related field

National Registry Scholarship- $500 per semester

Eligibility:

First-Generation college student

Underrepresented student groups

Question for essay: Aspiration to become members of the professoriate

TJ Bobbie Patterson Scholarship- $500 per semester

Eligibility:

Financial need considered

High academic achievement demonstrated

Community service

Lubbock National Bank Success Scholarship- $500 per semester

Eligibility:

Financial need

Lubbock County resident, U.S. citizen or resident

Graduate of high school in Lubbock County

One or both parents reside in Lubbock County

Transfer student from two-year community college with at least 12 credits





If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Denise Y. Garcia in the office of Campus Access and Engagement at denise.y.garcia@ttu.edu or at 806-834-7346