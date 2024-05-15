We would like to inform you that the TTU Surplus Warehouse will be temporarily suspending pick-ups from July 1st through July 31st. This suspension is in support of our end-of-year property inventory certifications. (Property Inventory System Transfers to Surplus will not be accepted after June 30th)



During this period, we will be conducting a comprehensive inventory count to ensure accuracy and compliance with our internal controls and procedures. This is an essential process that helps us maintain the highest standards of service and accountability.



We understand that this may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Rest assured, we will resume our regular operations and services starting August 1st.



Thank you for your continued support.

