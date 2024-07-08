Registration for our HSI Summit is full. However, you can still join the waitlist . Registrants will be added on a first-come first-serve basis. Additionally, individuals with proposal submissions that are accepted will be prioritized.

Texas Tech University will host an HSI Summit for our region of the state. All faculty, staff, and students from your institution are welcome to attend our inaugural summit September 12th & 13th at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock, TX. Our program will begin Thursday Sept. 12th at 6:00PM with dinner and a keynote speaker. Friday, Sept. 13th will be an all-day event beginning at 8:00AM with various workshops, plenary speakers, and presentations that detail HSI scholarship, best practices, and grant opportunities.

There is no registration fee, but all attendees must be registered before attending the summit. Registration Deadline: 11:59pm, Monday, August 26th, 2024

Register here: https://forms.office.com/r/VTBGsLHVNY

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Jarett Lujan (jarett.lujan@ttu.edu).

We hope you will join us in September!