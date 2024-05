TTU UREC is hosting a Group Fitness Instructor Training course June 3rd-June 27 Monday -Thursday from 2-4pm at the TTU Rec Center.











Cost: FREE



Who is this for: TTU Students

What you will be learning:

Step,Kickboxing,Core, Strength,cycle, yoga, pilates,cardio water







Once you have completed the Group Fitness Instructor Training course you are eligible to Audition.







If you have any questions please contact: Johanna.Valencia@ttu.edu