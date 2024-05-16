The Master of Public Administration (MPA) program is starting a hybrid MPA degree in DFW at Tech's building in Irving in Fall 2024. Come meet MPA alumni, faculty, and other prospective students and learn more about the MPA at our free open house on May 16th from 5-7 pm. Appetizers, drinks, and swag will be provided. For more information, directions, and to RSVP, visit: https://mailchi.mp/ttu/mpa-dfw-new-1?e=0749b9d9bc Posted:

5/9/2024



Originator:

Daniel Scheller



Email:

Daniel.Scheller@ttu.edu



Department:

Political Science



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 5/16/2024



Location:

4201 State Highway 161. Suite 250, Irving, TX 75038



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

