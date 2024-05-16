|
The Master of Public Administration (MPA) program is starting a hybrid MPA degree in DFW at Tech's building in Irving in Fall 2024. Come meet MPA alumni, faculty, and other prospective students and learn more about the MPA at our free open house on May 16th from 5-7 pm. Appetizers, drinks, and swag will be provided. For more information, directions, and to RSVP, visit: https://mailchi.mp/ttu/mpa-dfw-new-1?e=0749b9d9bc
|Posted:
5/9/2024
Originator:
Daniel Scheller
Email:
Daniel.Scheller@ttu.edu
Department:
Political Science
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 5/16/2024
Location:
4201 State Highway 161. Suite 250, Irving, TX 75038
