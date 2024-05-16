TTU HomeTechAnnounce

MPA Program at DFW Open House - Less than a Week Away! - RSVP Now
The Master of Public Administration (MPA) program is starting a hybrid MPA degree in DFW at Tech's building in Irving in Fall 2024.  Come meet MPA alumni, faculty, and other prospective students and learn more about the MPA at our free open house on May 16th from 5-7 pm.  Appetizers, drinks, and swag will be provided.  For more information, directions, and to RSVP, visit:  https://mailchi.mp/ttu/mpa-dfw-new-1?e=0749b9d9bc
5/9/2024

Daniel Scheller

Daniel.Scheller@ttu.edu

Political Science

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 5/16/2024

4201 State Highway 161. Suite 250, Irving, TX 75038

