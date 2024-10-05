On May 15, 2024, at 7:30 AM CDT, the Enterprise IT Security team will upgrade the TTUnet VPN service to add support for FIDO2 security keys with multifactor authentication (MFA). It's anticipated that this change will only take 15 minutes. This upgrade will provide another option for customers to authenticate when signing in to the VPN service.

As a part of this change, the VPN sign-in process in the GlobalProtect app will now open in your operating system’s default browser instead of a mini-browser built into the GlobalProtect app. On some computers or mobile devices, this may mean that you need to manually switch apps to see the sign-in screen in your browser, such as Chrome, Edge, or Safari.

If you experience any problems with TTUnet VPN outside of this maintenance window, or for any other questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

