Through TTU we offer small, convenient, and fun classes held at a local winery and taught by an industry expert. You’ll learn the basic types and styles of wine, as well as the characteristics of common wine grapes. You will also learn how to store and serve wine, and the fundamentals of food and wine pairing. This Level 1 class gives you a gentle introduction, allowing you to confidently order a glass of wine, discuss, and taste with your peers.

Join us this June at McPherson's Cellars here in Lubbock to begin your wine journey with us through the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®).

For more information/register, please see: WSET® Classes - Texas Tech | Wine Certification | Human Sciences | TTU.

Classes: June 4 & 11, 2024 (6:00 - 9:00 PM) - McPherson Cellars

Exam: June 18, 2024 (6:00 - 7:00 PM) - Overton Hotel

Instructor: Dr. Natalia Velikova - (TTU) Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute

Fee: $295.00 (total cost for class, exam, & materials)





**NOTE: PARTICIPANTS MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER