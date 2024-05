Join us as the Texas Tech University School of Music Matador Opera Workshop presents a performance of Johann Strauss' Die Fledermaus (Revenge of the Bat.) The Matador Opera Workshop is designed for the aspiring opera singer seeking to learn how to prepare, perform, and perfect the art of role preparation. This event is free and open to the public.

Event Dates Friday, May 24 7 pm Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre

Saturday, May 25 2 pm and 7 pm Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre

Posted:

5/22/2024



Originator:

Karina Dozal



Email:

Karina.Dozal@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Arts & Entertainment