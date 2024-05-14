Project ENRICH is a competitive application-based cohort program open to all incoming first year and sophomore students, with a focus on postgraduation success and leadership development. Through preprofessional skill development and workshops, participating students will be empowered in their academic career, with the knowledge and expertise they will gain as Texas Tech scholars. Project ENRICH aims to entrust participants to excel academically, develop as ethical leaders, and make meaningful contributions to their communities, thereby preparing them for success both during their undergraduate studies and post-graduation. Posted:

5/14/2024



Originator:

Crystal Cumberland



Email:

Crystal.Cumberland@ttu.edu



Department:

Intercultural Educ and Engagement





Categories

Departmental

