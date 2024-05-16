On Sunday, May 19th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 11:59 pm Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be unavailable during this security maintenance: TTU SSH Gateway

Oracle Database Servers

Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TOSM Webapps

depts.ttu.edu

All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Texas Tech Mobile

Xtender

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

5/16/2024



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





