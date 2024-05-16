TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Production Systems Maintenance - Sunday, 5/19 - Raiderlink & Cognos Impacted
On Sunday, May 19th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 11:59 pm Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be unavailable during this security maintenance: 
  • TTU SSH Gateway
  • Oracle Database Servers
  • Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM
  • Personal Websites/MyWeb
  • TOSM Webapps
  • depts.ttu.edu
  • All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
  • DegreeWorks
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
  • AppWorx
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • CAS  
  • Cognos (All reporting)
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
  • ECRT
  • Banner Integration for eProcurment
  • Texas Tech Mobile
  • Xtender
  • Banapps
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
  • Recruit
  • RoboRegistrar
  • FormFusion
  • IntelleCheck
  • Online Travel System
  • fsaATLAS
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
  • Axiom
  • Advance Web
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
5/16/2024

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories