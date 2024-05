GRAMMY®-Award Winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake announces the extension of his wildly successful "Tear Off the Roof" tour with special guest, Benjamin William Hastings. The tour will make its stop at Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday, October 26. Fans can sign up for the exclusive pre-sale now at brandonlake.co/roof . Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, June 3rd at 10am CST @ www.selectaseatlubbock.com Posted:

5/23/2024



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2024



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment