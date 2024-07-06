Calling all insect lovers!

Come bug us on June 7th (which happens to be National June Bug Day) as we crawl into this fascinating world and showcase an array of beetles straight from the Museum’s Invertebrate Zoology Collection. Our expert, Dr. Jennifer Girón, Curator of Invertebrate Zoology in the Natural Science Research Laboratory will unravel the mysteries of these tiny yet captivating creatures from their intricate anatomy to their remarkable behaviors. A microscope will be available to get a closer look at these tiny but mighty specimens.

Don’t miss the chance to get up close and personal with live bugs, courtesy of the TTU Entomology Club. We will be set up in the Biodiversity of the Llano Estacado gallery from 2-5 p.m., come and go.

But wait, there’s more! For those hungry for more knowledge, join Dr. Girón at 3 p.m. in the Gallery Theater for a 20-minute presentation where you’ll discover the secrets that make beetles some of nature’s most fascinating inhabitants.

Mark your calendars and bring your bug lovers for an afternoon filled with exploration, education, and plenty of bugs at our first-ever Come Bug Me event! THIS IS A FREE EVENT!

