Chances are if you are reading this post, then you are a TTU student interested in finding a part time job. And if you are a TTU student interested in a part-time job, then keep reading because the National Wind Institute (NWI) has openings for Student Assistants that provide the opportunity to gain experience, acquire new skills and get paid to study!

Students who have previously worked at NWI, state they found:

The position a great balance between work and study, and

Interacting with faculty and staff an enjoyable learning experience.

To be eligible to be hired for a Student Assistant position you must:

Be eligible for a work study position through Student Financial Aid,

Contact Student Financial Aid to ensure your eligibility before you apply,

Provide a class schedule, if selected for an interview, and

Be able to work some Saturdays.

If selected for a position, you will use the same skills you are using to be successful in the classroom:

Great verbal and written communication skills,

Prompt, dependable and accurate in the completion of assignments in a timely manner,

Actively listening to others and open to suggestions, and

The ability to work independently and as part of a team.

What will be your responsibilities at NWI:

Answering phones and greeting visitors at the reception desk,

Distributing mail and packages,

Assisting with preparations and wrap-up for meetings and events,

Delivering items around the TTU campus,

Supporting the NWI staff by completing clerical/office responsibilities as assigned, and

Studying.

Apply now, before all openings are filled!

Hours: 10.0 to 15.0 hours per week - Students applying

Hourly Rate: $9.00/hour

Primary Contact: Marie Hanza

Primary Contact's Email: marie.hanza@ttu.edu

Work Location: National Wind Institute, 1009 Canton Ave., Lubbock, TX 79409

Position Ends: To be determined.



