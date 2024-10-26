TTU HomeTechAnnounce

BRANDON LAKE @ USA VENUE PRESALE
GRAMMY®-Award Winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake comes to United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, October 26 with special guest Benjamin William Hastings.
Featuring many fan-favorite songs ("Praise You Anywhere," "Gratitude," "Graves Into Gardens"), unique collaborations, and brand new songs from the record-breaking album, "Coat of Many Colors," the night is built to inspire faith and bring hope to all communities.


Venue Presale:

Starts: Friday 5/31 @ 10am CT

Ends: Monday 6/3 @ 9:55am CT

Password: RAIDER

At the following link:

 
5/30/2024

Sophia Scholz

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

United Supermarkets Arena

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2024

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

