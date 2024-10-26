GRAMMY®-Award Winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake comes to United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, October 26 with special guest Benjamin William Hastings. Featuring many fan-favorite songs ("Praise You Anywhere," "Gratitude," "Graves Into Gardens"), unique collaborations, and brand new songs from the record-breaking album, "Coat of Many Colors," the night is built to inspire faith and bring hope to all communities.

Venue Presale: Starts: Friday 5/31 @ 10am CT Ends: Monday 6/3 @ 9:55am CT Password: RAIDER At the following link: https://www.axs.com/events/575386/brandon-lake-tickets/promos/779500 Posted:

5/30/2024



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2024



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

