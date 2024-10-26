GRAMMY®-Award Winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake comes to United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, October 26 with special guest Benjamin William Hastings.
Featuring many fan-favorite songs ("Praise You Anywhere," "Gratitude," "Graves Into Gardens"), unique collaborations, and brand new songs from the record-breaking album, "Coat of Many Colors," the night is built to inspire faith and bring hope to all communities.
Venue Presale:
Starts: Friday 5/31 @ 10am CT
Ends: Monday 6/3 @ 9:55am CT
Password: RAIDER
At the following link: