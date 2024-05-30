TOSM staff will install Banner patches in the production environment on Sunday, June 2, from 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Central time.

Between 7 am and 11 am, Banner and all of the Banner Enterprise applications , including Appworx, eProcurement, Banner Admin, and all Banner Self-Service applications (i.e.: Employee Dashboard, Student Registration, Faculty Grade Entry, etc.), will be unavailable .

, including Appworx, eProcurement, Banner Admin, and all Banner Self-Service applications (i.e.: Employee Dashboard, Student Registration, Faculty Grade Entry, etc.), . From 11 am until 5 pm, these applications will be intermittently unavailable.

Raiderlink/WebRaider will remain available during this maintenance, but individual channels will be intermittently unavailable as their components are patched.



