Sam’s Place Poolside is the coolest place on campus! They’re serving up fresh and delicious grab-n-go options right at the REC Center leisure pool. Stop by to enjoy sandwiches, wraps, salads, cold drinks, and much more all by the lazy river!



Sam’s Place Poolside Hours

Sunday – Friday | Noon to 6 pm

Saturday | 11 am to 6 pm

* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours, weather & maintenance schedule

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu