When Busyness is not Productive

Join us for this special session with Dr. Siwatu where we will be learning how to turn our "busyness" into productivity!


Please register via Cornerstone under "Summer Learning Series"
Posted:
6/6/2024

Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease

Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


