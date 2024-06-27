TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
HOSTING A SUMMER CAMP THIS YEAR? MAKE SURE YOUR STAFF HAS THE REQUIRED TRAINING!

Training can be accessed at https://www.playposit.com/playlist/p43xkr/copy.  Camp staff should use their TTU credentials to sign into the “prior to April 2024” option. 

Summer camp staff should complete the training every year.

 
Posted:
6/27/2024

Originator:
Claire Nevarez

Email:
Claire.Nevarez@ttu.edu

Department:
Compliance


Categories