Barbara Teller Ornelas and Lynda Teller Pete will provide a free workshop on Navajo weaving. The sisters, who are known around the world, have worked with weaving all of their lives. As Navajo community members, they provide a unique understanding of the skill, expertise, and art of weaving. Their skill and accomplishments have made their textiles award-winning works of art, and highly prized investments for collectors.

There are two styles of weaving identified in the Navajo culture, female and male. Barbara and Lynda will teach the female style of weaving. Participants will learn how to weave on a Navajo-style loom, using dyed sheep's wool, and other tools. All supplies will be provided.

By the end of the week-long workshop, each person will have a completed textile (about 9 x 8 inches) that they may take home. The event will accommodate 9 students in the workshop. Early registration is advised.

While registration is free, attendees are responsible for their own travel, lodging and meal expenses. Participants may bring a lunch, but the Museum will not provide refrigeration or means of cooking.

The Museum of Texas Tech University can present these two remarkable artists through a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation, Inc.

Questions may be directed to Caroline Reeves at caroline.reeves@ttu.edu

