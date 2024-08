Join RISE for free breakfast on the first day of class. Meet us outside at the Gazebo in Red Raider Plaza by the Library to celebrate the first day of the semester.

For the rest of our Raider Welcome events check out our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php Posted:

8/7/2024



Elizabeth Perry



Email: eliperry@ttu.edu



Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 8/22/2024



Red Raider Plaza



