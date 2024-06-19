Summer Enrollment dates are from June 24, 2024 to July 12, 2024. Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University System employees will be able to make changes to their benefit elections during this time without a qualifying life event. These changes will be done via the ERS OnLine Portal at www.ers.texas.gov. Any changes made during this time will go into effect on September 1st.





Please note: TTU HR cannot reset passwords for your ERS online account, you will have to contact ERS directly at 1-877-275-4377