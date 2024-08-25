JOIN US IN KICKING OFF THE 2024- 2025 SCHOOL YEAR!
This event takes place the Sunday after classes start and is a way for students to connect with Texas Tech faculty, staff and other students while enjoying free food, live music and activities.
At Raider Roundup you can look forward to:
- FREE Whataburger
- Cookies from Tiffs Treats
- Live Music
- Red Raider Family t-shirts
- Yard Games
- MUCH MORE!
Meet us at Texas Tech’s Urbanovsky Park on Sunday, August 25th from 7pm to 9pm!
For more details, visit Student Engagement’s Raider Roundup website or email studentengagement@ttu.edu.