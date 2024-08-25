JOIN US IN KICKING OFF THE 2024- 2025 SCHOOL YEAR!

This event takes place the Sunday after classes start and is a way for students to connect with Texas Tech faculty, staff and other students while enjoying free food, live music and activities.

At Raider Roundup you can look forward to:

FREE Whataburger

Cookies from Tiffs Treats

Live Music

Red Raider Family t-shirts

Yard Games

MUCH MORE!

Meet us at Texas Tech’s Urbanovsky Park on Sunday, August 25th from 7pm to 9pm!

For more details, visit Student Engagement’s Raider Roundup website or email studentengagement@ttu.edu.