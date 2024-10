In Lubbock NEXT WEEK: GRAMMY®-Award Winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake comes to United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, October 26 with special guest Benjamin William Hastings. Featuring many fan-favorite songs ("Praise You Anywhere," "Gratitude," "Graves Into Gardens"), unique collaborations, and brand new songs from the record-breaking album, "Coat of Many Colors," the night is built to inspire faith and bring hope to all communities.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to unitedsupermarketsarena.com

10/18/2024



Sophia Scholz



Email: Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department: United Supermarkets Arena



Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2024



Location: United Supermarkets Arena



