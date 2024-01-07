Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours on Thursday, July 4 as part of the Independence Day University Holiday. Summer Dining Hours are available online at hospitality.ttu.edu.
2024 Summer Dining Hours
Thursday, July 4 | Dining Hours
The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates
- Breakfast | 7 am - 8:30 am
- Lunch | 11 am - 1:30 pm
- Dinner | 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sam’s Place Poolside at The UREC Leisure Pool
- 10 am to 6:30 pm *hours & menu are subject to change due to pool hours, weather & maintenance schedule
All other Hospitality Services campus dining locations will be closed on July 4.
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
