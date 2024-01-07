Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours on Thursday, July 4 as part of the Independence Day University Holiday. Summer Dining Hours are available online at hospitality.ttu.edu. 2024 Summer Dining Hours Thursday, July 4 | Dining Hours The Fresh Plate at Wall/Gates Breakfast | 7 am - 8:30 am

Lunch | 11 am - 1:30 pm

Dinner | 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm Sam’s Place Poolside at The UREC Leisure Pool 10 am to 6:30 pm *hours & menu are subject to change due to pool hours, weather & maintenance schedule

All other Hospitality Services campus dining locations will be closed on July 4. All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.



hospitality.ttu.edu

7/1/2024



Alan Cushman



alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Hospitality Services





Departmental

