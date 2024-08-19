Hello team!
Looking to fill your open positions with Red Raiders? Have an internship or program that will support students’ career development?
Registration is now LIVE
for the University Career Center’s Ice Cream Social, Scoop and Opportunity Job Fair
We would love for you to attend!
When you attend this event, you will have the chance to promote the opportunities you have available to Texas Tech students and alumni from all across campus. Whether it’s a full-time position, part-time job, internship, program, or unique experience, we would love to help you share it with our Red Raiders! This free event is exclusively for Texas Tech University System departments and programs.
Event Details
Date: Monday, August 19, 2023
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Outside of the University Career Center, Between Wiggins Complex & Chitwood/Weymouth
Fee: $0
You can register for the event on Hire Red Raiders
. Sign in or create your employer account and look for the Ice Cream Social, Scoop and Opportunity Job Fair
in the "Events" section.
If you have any questions, you can reach out via email to erin.vaca@ttu.edu
or by phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!