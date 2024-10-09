Thinking about applying to graduate school but not sure where to start? The University Career Center is hosting the Graduate and Professional School Fair on Tuesday, September 10th, 11 am to 3 pm in the Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom. Browse graduate programs from universities and colleges across Texas to learn about different programs and meet face-to-face with recruiters.

This event is open to ALL Texas Tech University students. Admission is FREE for students and there is no pre-registration required to attend! Come early and explore the possibilities for graduate school and professional education!





Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Venue: SUB Ballroom