Responsibilities: · Provide technical support to state office and center personnel · Assist with troubleshooting hardware and software issues · Maintain inventory of equipment and peripherals · Respond to help desk inquiries in person · Computer setup · Working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment · Excellent communication and customer service skills abilities. · Various other tasks as needed Qualifications: Currently enrolled as a student at Texas Tech University

Reliable transportation

Strong problem-solving skills and initiative

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

Familiarity with windows software applications and operating systems Eligibility: All majors welcome, must be eligible for work-study

Please send your resume to Raquel Aguirre (Raquel.aguirre@ttu.edu) you will be contacted if selected for an interview. Posted:

6/25/2024



Originator:

Layke Holmes



Email:

Layke.Holmes@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region





