IT Student Assistant

Responsibilities:

·    Provide technical support to state office and center personnel

·    Assist with troubleshooting hardware and software issues

·    Maintain inventory of equipment and peripherals

·    Respond to help desk inquiries in person

·    Computer setup

·    Working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment

·    Excellent communication and customer service skills abilities.

·    Various other tasks as needed

 

Qualifications:

  • Currently enrolled as a student at Texas Tech University
  • Reliable transportation
  • Strong problem-solving skills and initiative
  • Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
  • Familiarity with windows software applications and operating systems
Eligibility: All majors welcome, must be eligible for work-study


Please send your resume to Raquel Aguirre (Raquel.aguirre@ttu.edu) you will be contacted if selected for an interview.
Posted:
6/25/2024

Originator:
Layke Holmes

Email:
Layke.Holmes@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region


