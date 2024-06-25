Responsibilities:
· Provide technical support to state office and center personnel
· Assist with troubleshooting hardware and software issues
· Maintain inventory of equipment and peripherals
· Respond to help desk inquiries in person
· Computer setup
· Working with multimedia and audiovisual equipment
· Excellent communication and customer service skills abilities.
· Various other tasks as needed
Qualifications:
- Currently enrolled as a student at Texas Tech University
- Reliable transportation
- Strong problem-solving skills and initiative
- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
- Familiarity with windows software applications and operating systems
Eligibility: All majors welcome, must be eligible for work-study
Please send your resume to Raquel Aguirre (Raquel.aguirre@ttu.edu) you will be contacted if selected for an interview.