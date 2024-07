Please join us at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20th, for the second annual Dawn of Time 3K & 5K Fun Run at the Lubbock Lake Landmark. Registration is required by July 7th. Please visit https://www.runreg.com/dawn-of-time-fun-run to register.





Entry fee is $25. T-shirts, drinks and refreshments will be provided for all participants.





For more information, contact the Lubbock Lake Landmark at 806-742-1116 or email us at lubbock.lake@ttu.edu.