Unleash Summer Fun with Red Raider Academy!
Red Raider Academy is the ultimate summer experience for kids looking to ignite their curiosity and explore new horizons. Our program offers a blend of hands-on learning, adventure, and fun designed to inspire young minds and foster creativity. Campers will dive into a variety of activities on the Texas Tech campus, from delving into the world of STEM, unleashing their inner artist, a sports day at the Rec Center, uncovering the secrets of broadcasting and media, and more. Join us for a week of unforgettable experiences and make memories that will last a lifetime. Register now and secure your spot at Red Raider Academy | College Connect | TTU.
7/1/2024

Bri Massey

Bri.Massey@ttu.edu

Institute for the Gifted


