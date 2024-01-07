Red Raider Academy is the ultimate summer experience for kids looking to ignite their curiosity and explore new horizons. Our program offers a blend of hands-on learning, adventure, and fun designed to inspire young minds and foster creativity. Campers will dive into a variety of activities on the Texas Tech campus, from delving into the world of STEM, unleashing their inner artist, a sports day at the Rec Center, uncovering the secrets of broadcasting and media, and more. Join us for a week of unforgettable experiences and make memories that will last a lifetime. Register now and secure your spot at Red Raider Academy | College Connect | TTU Posted:

7/1/2024



Originator:

Bri Massey



Email:

Bri.Massey@ttu.edu



Department:

Institute for the Gifted





