Would you like to have the opportunity to learn and practice professional networking skills? If so, the Mocktail Party is the event for you!

The Mocktail Party, hosted by the University Career Center, is an experiential workshop for you to improve your networking skills in professional social gatherings. You will learn invaluable insights into a typical professional networking reception!

Presented by a professional etiquette trainer, this event is a fun, non-threatening way to learn business etiquette skills while enjoying some Hors d’oeuvres. Employers from various industries will be in attendance to help coach you!

Check-in for the mocktail party will begin at 5:30 p.m.; the event starts promptly at 6:00 p.m. Space is limited, so please make sure to register early!

**REGISTRATION REQUIRED FOR STUDENTS**

**Come in business casual attire, and get ready to learn and practice the essentials of networking and business etiquette!**

For questions, please contact Lauren Swanson at 806-742-2210 or lauren.swanson@ttu.edu.