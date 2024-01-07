Cash and Credit Management Services will resume all business activity in the TTU Plaza building on July 8th. Please note this change from the previously communicated date of July 1st.

Please continue to conduct all Cash and Credit Management Services transactions in Room 333 of the 3rd floor of West Hall until this date. We appreciate your patience and understanding during the temporary change over the last few weeks.

If you have any questions, please contact the Cash and Credit Management Services at cash.credit.management@ttu.edu.