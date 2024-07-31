The Learning Center is looking for Fall SAs!

The SA (Front Desk) position for the Learning Center is responsible for greeting guests, answering calls (limited), and ensuring that all users are setup with a tutor. SAs will work the front desk for in-person and online tutoring, tracking usage (names and R#s) and ensuring an overall positive experience for all visitors. Must be available for in-person shifts (no virtual/online)

Must have previous Customer Service experience.

Must be positive and friendly.

Must be able to work in fast-paced setting while multi-tasking.

Must be an UNDERGRADUATE

Pay is $12/hour.

If interested, complete the application @ https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/LC/EmploymentOpportunities.php Posted:

7/31/2024



Originator:

Pat Bohn



Email:

patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





