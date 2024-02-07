Payroll & Tax is excited to announce we are moving to a new location. On July 16th we will relocate to 3316 9th Street, formerly BASF Seeds and Innovation Center, south of the International Cultural Center.

If you need to pick up a paycheck prior to July 16th, you will continue to do so in Doak Hall room 135. We strongly encourage you to pick up checks before or after July 16th. On July 16th, your check will be available in Doak Hall room 135 from 8am – 10am. Beyond this time period we will not be available to hand out checks.

Beginning July 17th, visitors to Payroll & Tax may find us at 3316 9th Street from 8am to 5pm. There is visitor parking located on the west side of the lot, next to the International Cultural Center. You may enter Payroll & Tax offices from the south entrance of the building adjacent to the Visitor Parking spaces.

The contact information for Payroll & Tax will remain the same. If you have any questions, please contact us through email at webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu or by phone at (806)742-3211.