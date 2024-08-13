Join the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech for an inspiring evening as Coach Sharp shares her incredible journey and insights from her remarkable career. With 24 seasons as head coach of the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, Coach Sharp boasts an impressive record, including a national championship in 1993 and numerous accolades such as National Coach of the Year and induction into multiple halls of fame. But Coach Sharp’s impact goes beyond the basketball court. Her dedication to her players’ academic success led to the establishment of the Marsha Sharp Center for Student-Athletes, and her commitment to leadership and community involvement continues to inspire.





This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about OLLI, find out about the fall semester of classes, and meet other members! It will be a semi-casual event, so there is no need to get fancy.





This event includes a sit-down meal featuring lasagna, broccoli florets, garlic bread sticks, and a Caesar salad, as well as dessert all for only $35!