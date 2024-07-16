Plant & Soil Science instructor, Kirk Williams, is holding an Informational Meeting regarding our TTU Viticulture (Grape-growing) Certificate Program via Zoom on July 16th at 7:30 p.m. Central Time.

The Texas Tech Viticulture Certificate Program is designed for anyone interested in growing their own grapes/vineyard and seeking a working knowledge of viticultural principles for personal or commercial grape production practices. This Continuing Education program is delivered through a combination of online courses and hands-on training in our own teaching vineyards in Fredericksburg or Lubbock.